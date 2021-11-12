Poor driving conditions shut down a number of highways in Manitoba
WINNIPEG -
Several highways across Manitoba are closed on Friday due to poor winter driving conditions caused by the November snowstorm.
The following highways are closed as of Friday morning:
- Highway 1 from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border;
- Highway 1 from Brandon to Sidney;
- Highway 5 from Highway 261 to Highway 353;
- Highway 190 from 101 to Highway 7;
- Highway 3 from Sperling to Highway 34;
- Highway 16 from Highway 50 to Highway 10;
CTV News will provide more information when it becomes available.