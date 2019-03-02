

CTV Winnipeg





Students at the University of Manitoba supported students in need, while also keeping clothes out of the landfill during a pop-up thrift shop Saturday.

The World University Services of Canada (WUSC), an organization which supports refugee students, hosted the event at the Orioles Valour Community Centre.

“All the proceeds go to our student refugee program which sponsors refugee students to come to the University of Manitoba, and pursue their post-secondary education,” said Piper Larsen, event coordinator for the WUSC pop-up thrift shop.

All the items sold on Saturday were collected by the group ahead of time.

“We collected donations for the past two or three weeks of clothing and accessories, some shoes, some jackets and we’re selling them,” said Larsen.

This was the first event of its kind hosted by the group, who says it currently sponsors four refugee students and hopes to sponsor more next year.

Larsen says anything they didn’t sell on Saturday will be donated to local shelters across Winnipeg.