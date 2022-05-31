Poplar River First Nation declares state of emergency after transport barge explodes

A First Nations community in Manitoba has declared a state of emergency after a barge used to bring in supplies caught fire.

Poplar River First Nation says there was an explosion on the M-V Poplar River this month and the barge is likely to be inoperable for the rest of the season.

That leaves flights and a winter road for a supply route, but the community landing strip is small and cannot accommodate large aircraft.

Community leaders say they have started rationing fuel and stopping construction projects that require bulk supplies.