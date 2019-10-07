President’s Choice brand Lower Iron milk cased powdered infant formula is being taken off shelves of Loblaw Companies Limited stores. The formula is being taken out of stores due to possible Cronobacter spp.

Food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Although Cronobacter is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. Cronobacter can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.

The size of the product is 900 grams, and has an expiry date of August 29, 2021 The UPC is 0 60383 69839 3

The CFIA has confirmed that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace. They encourage consumers to check to see if the recalled product is in your home, and to throw it out or return it to the store.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.