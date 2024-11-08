Portage Avenue East to close for a week
Portage Avenue East is set to close for a week beginning on Tuesday.
According to the City of Winnipeg, the closure is due to pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main. Access to the Fairmont Hotel and surrounding surface lots will be maintained through Lombard Street.
The closure will facilitate underground work to help in the demolition of concrete barriers.
A portion of the street will reopen on Nov. 16 to allow for the annual Santa Claus Parade.
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that city council voted in favour of reopening Portage and Main in March.
Major construction on the intersection is expected to begin this month. Work on Portage and Main is expected to be completed by the end of June.
• With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson.
