

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government announced on Friday the Portage Diversion is expected to open within the next several days in order to combat ice jamming on the Assiniboine River between Portage la Prairie, Man., and Winnipeg.

Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre said the diversion will maintain flows below 5,000 cubic feet per second on the Lower Assiniboine River.

According to the province, an Amphibex icebreaking machine has operated on parts of the Portage diversion, as well as at the outlet of the diversion channel.

As part of its flood management activities, the province is opening the Red River Floodway next week, and also monitoring Shellmouth Dam flows.

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre is continuing to monitor weather systems that could bring rain or snow to the Red River and Assiniboine River watersheds over the next 10 days.

The province said recent flood forecasts predict water levels on the Red River are expected to reach 2009 levels or just below.