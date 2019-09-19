A 68-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, Man., died on Thursday morning following a two-vehicle collision near Oakville, Man., according to RCMP.

Police were called to the crash, which took place at the intersection of Highway 13 and Provincial Road 331, just after 8 a.m.

Mounties said a vehicle heading eastbound on Provincial Road 331, driven by a 68-year-old man, didn’t stop at the intersection with Highway 13. They say it was hit by a northbound semi-truck, which was driven by a 48-year-old man from Carberry, Man. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 68-year-old man, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP in Portage la Prairie and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.