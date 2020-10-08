WINNIPEG -- RCMP in Portage la Prairie, Man. are investigating after a 38-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a building.

Officers were called to a report of an injured man and shots fired on Saskatchewan Avenue on October 7. They found the man in the front lobby of a building suffering from injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg, where he remains in stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene told Mounties that two men dressed in black were seen running from the area at the time of the shooting.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.