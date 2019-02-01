

CTV Winnipeg





Portage la Prairie RCMP are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from Long Plain First Nation.

Police said Chelsea Cameron was last seen on Sherburn Street in Winnipeg on Jan. 28, and was reported missing on Jan. 30.

Cameron is described as five feet five inches, approximately 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a black jacket and a hoodie.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Portage la Prairie detachment at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.