Portage la Prairie RCMP seize altered firearm, teen arrested
Published Friday, April 24, 2020 6:14PM CST
Source: Manitoba RCMP
WINNIPEG -- A 17-year-old is in custody and RCMP is investigating following a weapon seizure Thursday.
On April 23, Portage la Prairie RCMP was called to a home on 5 Avenue NE, about a male teen who might be breaching a court order and was possibly in possession of bear mace and a small firearm.
When officers arrived, they searched the home and found the teen in a basement bedroom. Officers searched the room and found an altered loaded firearm in the closet.
RCMP said the 17-year-old has numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest and remains in police custody.