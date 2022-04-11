Portage la Prairie residents left devastated after 3 killed in house fire

Residents of Portage la Prairie, Man. are devastated following a fatal house fire that killed three people on Sunday.

Rose Neault, who has lived in Portage la Prairie all her life, said she woke up in the middle of the night and “saw the firetrucks and a lot of disturbance in the neighbourhood.”

She noted she was kept up all night wondering about what had taken place.

“When I really found out later on the first part of Sunday morning, it just got me really unwell with what I heard,” Neault said in an interview on Monday.

Neault doesn’t know the people who lived at the home, but said their deaths have affected a lot of people in the neighbourhood.

“Just by telling and hearing other people’s stories, we’re just devastated. It’s a hard thing to accept,” she said. “People really don’t understand.”

On Sunday, RCMP reported that they were called to the house fire on 7th Street SE around 1 a.m.

Once firefighters extinguished the fire, three people were found dead inside the home. Police said these deaths are considered suspicious.

One man is in custody and RCMP officers continue to investigate.

The man previously arrested by RCMP has now been released from custody. Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are working to determine the cause of death and determine the identities of the three people who died. RCMP expect to release more information Tuesday

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb.