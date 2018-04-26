

CTV Winnipeg





Portage RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police said Karen Savanah Toth, 17, was last seen by caregivers April 6. Toth was reportedly travelling to Brandon to visit friends, but has not been seen or heard from by caregivers since.

The Mounties say Toth was supposed to return to Portage on April 8, but did not arrive when expected. Police believe she could be in the Brandon or Winnipeg areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445.