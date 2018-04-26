Featured
Portage RCMP search for missing teen
Police said Karen Savanah Toth, 17, was last seen April 6. (Source: RCMP Manitoba)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 12:22PM CST
Portage RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Police said Karen Savanah Toth, 17, was last seen by caregivers April 6. Toth was reportedly travelling to Brandon to visit friends, but has not been seen or heard from by caregivers since.
The Mounties say Toth was supposed to return to Portage on April 8, but did not arrive when expected. Police believe she could be in the Brandon or Winnipeg areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445.