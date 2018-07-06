Featured
Portion of King Street to be closed for crane work Sunday
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 8:45AM CST
A stretch of King Street will be temporarily closed to vehicles on Sunday for crane work.
King between McDermot Avenue and Bannatyne Avenue will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but pedestrians will still have access.
Transit re-route and schedule information can be found at the Winnipeg Transit website or by calling 311.