A stretch of King Street will be temporarily closed to vehicles on Sunday for crane work.

King between McDermot Avenue and Bannatyne Avenue will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but pedestrians will still have access.

The City of Winnipeg suggests using alternate routes and planning for extra travel time.

Transit re-route and schedule information can be found at the Winnipeg Transit website or by calling 311.