Due to a normal rise in spring river levels the City of Winnipeg is temporarily closing the Assiniboine river walk from the Osborne Bridge to the Main Street Bridge. Pedestrian traffic is being directed away from the area as barricades have been set up.

In order to prevent potential damage from floating river ice the city has also removed light standards along a portion of the Assiniboine river walk. With the lighting removed the public is being reminded there will be no lighting provided during the evening and nighttime along the walk.

The conditions will be monitored and the river walk will be re-opened with lighting added as conditions permit.