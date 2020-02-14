WINNIPEG -- The Pembina Trails School Division is eliminating one assistant superintendent and one executive assistant as part of its 2020/21 draft budget.

According to a media release from Feb. 14 the cuts are due to the province’s mandate of reducing overall management by at least 15 per cent. Other reorganization includes reassigning some non-classroom-based teaching positions, and putting a number of building maintenance and improvement projects on hold.

“This has been a trying process,” said Jaime Glenat, chair of the board.

“We have been listening carefully to our parents, staff and students and feel that this proposed reorganization allows us to maintain current class sizes as well as the programs and services that support our three expectations for student learning.”

The draft budget also recommends increasing school taxes by 1.2 per cent. This means the average homeowner in the area with a house valued at $436,889 would see an increase of $27 a year in taxes.

SPENDING INCREASES

The school division said it’s expecting 500 new students in the next school year, which means it will need to add about 15 new teachers.

The news release also said it will be expanding its STEM program to three additional middle years schools, and adding an Indigenous student success teacher.

The school division’s combined operating and capital budget for the next school year is over $180 million. It said it's largest source of funding, aside from school taxes, comes from the province.

The school’s community is invited to provide feedback and comments at the regular board meeting on Feb. 27.