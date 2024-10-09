'Positive addition to the community': Senior complex opens in Charleswood
A new seniors complex in Charleswood is welcoming its first residents.
The Seniors Residences of Oakdale opened the doors to the first of three buildings on Wednesday morning.
The complex is located on Oakdale Drive near Grant Avenue and overlooks the William R. Clement Parkway. Once completed, there will be a total of 270 rental units, along with amenities. EdgeCorp Group, the complex developer, said 75 per cent of the units are already leased.
EdgeCorp president Keith Merkel said all 270 suites meet Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) requirements for affordable units, which is 10 per cent below market value. Further, 44 per cent meet the City of Winnipeg’s criteria for deeply affordable rents.
“It has been a really positive addition to the community,” Merkel told reporters Wednesday.
City representatives and the developer said there was a lot of discussion – both positive and negative – at city hall and with neighbours throughout the planning process.
Coun. Evan Duncan (Charleswood-Westwood-Tuxedo) credited developers for working alongside the community on the project.
“This is something that will dramatically affect the entire community of not only Charleswood, but the surrounding areas,” Duncan said.
Mayor Scott Gillingham noted there’s a growing need in Winnipeg to “build up” in established neighbourhoods like Charleswood and said projects like the Seniors Residences of Oakdale reflect that.
“There are so many members of Charleswood that grow up here, they live here, maybe they raise their families here,” Gillingham explained. “And for some, when it’s time to downsize, when it’s time to sell their home – they don’t want to leave Charleswood.”
Aside from apartments, the Seniors Residences of Oakdale will also house the Charleswood Active Living Centre.
The non-profit organization offers recreational programming, classes and special events for seniors living throughout Charleswood.
The new Active Living Centre will include a fitness space, arts and crafts room, kitchen facilities, and an outdoor patio.
The second building is expected to open in February and the third is slated for July.
