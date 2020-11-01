WINNIPEG -- Health officials are advising of several possible COVID-19 exposures on Winnipeg Transit.

The first exposure happened on Route 47 at Pembina and Redwood on October 23 at 12:00 p.m.

The person then rode transit again on October 26, 27, 28 and 29. Health officials said they were at Pembina and Redwood at 2:05 p.m. and Route 20 from Main and Pioneer at 2:40 p.m.

The second exposure happened on Routes 43, 10, 55 and 14 on October 24 and 26.

The person got on the Route 43 bus at Provencher/Langevin and rode it to Kildonan PlaceMall at 10:45 a.m. They then rode the bus back from Kildonan Place Mall to Provencher/Langevin at 1:30 p.m. or 1:55 p.m.

The person again rode transit on October 26.

They then took the Route 10 bus from Provencher/Aulneau towards downtown at 1:30 p.m.

The person then took the Route 55 bus at Portage and Fort to the COVID-19 test site at 604 St.Mary’s Road around 1:50 p.m.

After that, the person took the Route 14 bus from 604 St.Mary’s Road to St.Mary’s/Traverse around 2:45 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. and connected right away to Route 10 St.Mary’s/Traverse to Desmeurons/de La Cathedrale.

Anyone showing symptoms should get tested for COVID-19, according to the province.

Masks have been mandatory for all transit passengers since August.