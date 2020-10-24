WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg said passengers on a Winnipeg transit route may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a bulletin sent Saturday afternoon, a passenger with COVID-19 rode on bus route 11 on October 21.

The passenger got on the bus at 1 p.m. at the stop near Bell MTS Place and exited at City Hall.

The city said they notify transit operators on the impacted routes to allow them to take appropriate follow-up measures.

Residents who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to get tested as soon as possible.

Masks have been mandatory for all transit passengers since August.

-With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre