Possible gun prompts emergency response in Spence neighbourhood

A section of the West End was closed to traffic in response to a potential gun call Tuesday morning.

According to Winnipeg police, multiple units were called to the 500 block of Ellice Avenue for reports of a gun being seen. The tactical team, along with an ambulance, were among the units responding.

Northbound Sherbrook Street at Ellice Avenue was closed due to the situation.

The area has since been cleared and has reopened to traffic.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Winnipeg Police to see if any arrests have been made.