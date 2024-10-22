WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Possible gun prompts emergency response in Spence neighbourhood

Winnipeg police respond to a potential gun call on Ellice Avenue and Sherbrook Street on Oct. 22, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police respond to a potential gun call on Ellice Avenue and Sherbrook Street on Oct. 22, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
Share

A section of the West End was closed to traffic in response to a potential gun call Tuesday morning.

According to Winnipeg police, multiple units were called to the 500 block of Ellice Avenue for reports of a gun being seen. The tactical team, along with an ambulance, were among the units responding.

Northbound Sherbrook Street at Ellice Avenue was closed due to the situation.

The area has since been cleared and has reopened to traffic.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Winnipeg Police to see if any arrests have been made.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News