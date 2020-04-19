Possible human remains found in Assiniboine Forest, police investigating
Published Sunday, April 19, 2020 10:10AM CST
Source: Karen Mitchell/CTV News
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has confirmed it is investigating after possible human remains were discovered in the Assiniboine Forest.
On Saturday, April 18, police were called at 1:54 p.m. after bones were discovered at the forest walk.
Police had originally told CTV News on Saturday that it was the east-side of the walk and that the area had been closed off.
Police said the identity of the remains is unknown at this time.