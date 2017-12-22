

The Canadian Press





A vacated suite yielded quite a find for Winnipeg police when they discovered a fully equipped and stocked drug lab inside.

Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Kennedy Street Thursday morning after management told them about the existence of a possible lab.

Insp. Max Waddell with the Winnipeg Police Service Organized Crime Unit said their clandestine lab team was tasked with sorting through equipment and a number of chemicals.

“A lot of the products that were there would lead us to believe that they were in fact cooking meth in that particular premise,” said Waddell.

Waddell went on to say that the operation took hours, as the lab team seized beakers and glassware full of liquid.

“You can imagine if you were to drop one of those vials that contains an unknown liquid, we have no idea what we’re dealing with,” said Waddell.

The apartment that contained the materials was vacant when officers arrived, but police said they did not believe it had been empty for long.

“We’re talking days.”

Waddell also addressed the risk of fire or explosion incurred by people cooking methamphetamine for profit.

“If you don’t know what you’re doing and you’re cooking flammable products, absolutely there is the potential for an explosion to take place.”

While Waddell called the seizure significant and said he couldn’t remember the last time Winnipeg police officers discovered a drug lab believed to be used for meth, he said the majority of meth in Winnipeg was manufactured outside of the city and brought in.

The residence on Kennedy Street is a Manitoba Housing complex.

Manitoba Housing declined to comment due to the ongoing police investigation, but wrote in an email statement that the safety of its tenants was “paramount”.

No one has been arrested.

With files from Gabrielle Marchand/CTV News