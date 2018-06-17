

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Airport is being evacuated due to a possible security incident Sunday, the Winnipeg Airports Authority says.

Spokesperson Tyler MacAfee said out of an abundance of caution the call was made to evacuate the airport.

He said the incident took place around 7 a.m.

He said everyone inside the terminal was evacuated and a police canine unit is on scene.

He said people travelling today should check in with their travel agent or the Winnipeg Airports Authority for flight information.

Anyone at the airport should please follow instructions from any announcements, he said.

Last year, the airport was evacuated twice.

In the summer, a piece of equipment set off an alarm which required people to leave.

Another time, an attended bag prompted the concern.

At 8:20 a.m., MacAfee said the evacuation is now ending and employees are starting to re-enter the building.

Manitoba RCMP said an abandoned bag located around 7:00 a.m was deemed suspicious.

“The airport was then evacuated. Shortly after 8:00 am, it was determined that the bag did not pose any threat and people were allowed back inside,” said a spokesperson in an email to CTV News.