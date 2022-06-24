Possible tornado being investigated in Manitoba community

Environment Canada is investigating a possible tornado in Binscarth, Man. on Thursday night.

The weather agency said that it doesn’t have sufficient evidence yet to confirm the tornado, but meteorologists are investigating and looking for pictures of the suspected tornado or any damage it may have caused.

This news comes after a strong thunderstorm moved into Manitoba on Thursday night and into Friday morning. During this time, the storm brought large hail to several communities.

According to Environment Canada, Binscarth and Rossburn received baseball-sized hail that in some cases, broke windows and damaged sidings.

Those in Oakburn were hit with hail that ranged in size from golf balls to tennis balls, while Plumas and Clear Lake got toonie-sized hail.

Environment Canada reported that Sandy Lake received quarter-sized hail, and Waywayseecappo got nickel-sized hail.

Along with hail, the storm also brought heavy winds that reached over 100 km/h in some communities.

According to Environment Canada, Pilot Mound got winds as strong as 104 km/h, while in Russell and Clearwater, they reached 91 km/h. Manitou also experienced strong winds that got as fast as 89 km/h.

Those with information about the potential tornado in Winnipeg or any severe weather event are asked to call 1-800-239-0484, email mbstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet with the hashtag #mbstorm.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.