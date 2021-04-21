WINNIPEG -- The province said people who were at a fast food restaurant in Thompson earlier in April may have been exposed to a variant of concern.

On Wednesday, the province said there was a possible exposure to the B.1.1.7. variant at the McDonald’s in Thompson located at 217 Mystery Lake Road.

The province said the possible exposures include:

April 8, from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.;

April 10 and 11, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and

April 13 and 14, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms since visiting the restaurant during these times should go for testing immediately, the province said.

More information about testing can be found by calling Health Links at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257.