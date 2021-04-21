Advertisement
Possible variant exposure at fast food restaurant in Thompson
A McDonald's sign is seen above one of the fast food chain's locations in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
WINNIPEG -- The province said people who were at a fast food restaurant in Thompson earlier in April may have been exposed to a variant of concern.
On Wednesday, the province said there was a possible exposure to the B.1.1.7. variant at the McDonald’s in Thompson located at 217 Mystery Lake Road.
The province said the possible exposures include:
- April 8, from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.;
- April 10 and 11, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and
- April 13 and 14, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms since visiting the restaurant during these times should go for testing immediately, the province said.
More information about testing can be found by calling Health Links at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257.