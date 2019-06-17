Featured
Possibly stolen car in river near Crescent Park: Police
Winnipeg police said they found this vehicle in the river near Crescent Park early Monday. CTV photo
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 4:54AM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating after they found an SUV in the river near Crescent Park early Monday morning.
Police were called to the scene around 2 a.m. where they found a partially submerged white SUV which they believe could be stolen.
It’s unclear whether anyone was still in the vehicle when police arrived, howeve no injuries were reported.