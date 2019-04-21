

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says a pot of oil left unattended on the stove started a fire in a two storey, single-family home on College Avenue near Arlington Street on Saturday.

WFPS crews responded to reports of the fire around 7:30 p.m. and battled heavy smoke and flames on scene, while also fighting to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

The people living in the home had already evacuated when crews arrived and no one was injured.

Official said crews were able to get the fire under control shortly after 8 p.m.

The home suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage and none of the neighboring homes were damaged.

The WFPS is reminding people to always stay in the kitchen while cooking. They say anything that can catch fire – oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains – should always be kept away from the stove.