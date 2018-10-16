

CTV Winnipeg





Statistics Canada is asking for help in its efforts to track the impacts of a soon-to-be-legal marketplace for recreational marijuana.

Canadians are being asked to report pot purchases on the StatsCannabis website in order to allow for “changes in social and economic behaviour related to the legalization of cannabis” to be tracked in real time.

Statistics Canada said high enough participation could help the agency compare the costs of cannabis in the legal and black markets, understand why consumers choose between the two, and track the number of new consumers.

The agency began crowdsourcing data on the cost of cannabis earlier this year and said as of Oct. 1, it has received 20,000 reports of prices.

People can use the StatsCannabis hub to look up prices across Canada and access cannabis-related data on health, justice and the economy.