Starlight Investments, a Toronto-based real estate asset management company, has been named as the potential buyer of Portage Place Shopping Centre, according to The Forks North Portage Partnership.

City councillors were invited to a closed-door meeting Friday morning to discuss the possible sale of the mall.

On Thursday CTV News reported that it obtained a memo that said: “North Portage Development Corporation have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell Portage Place Shopping Centre, and the associated land and parking, subject to shareholder approval. As the City of Winnipeg is a shareholder of the NPDC, its approval is required in order for the transaction to proceed. The City is also required to consent to the assignment of related skywalk agreements.”

The provincial and federal governments are also shareholders.

The Forks North Portage Partnership owns the land and a private company owns the mall itself.

A spokesperson from the mayor’s office said: “Portage Place is a significant property in the heart of our downtown. It is expected that a report with further details will be made public soon and at the time, the Mayor will have more to say.”

The mall opened in 1987 to help revitalize the downtown area on and around Portage Avenue.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele and Jeremie Charron