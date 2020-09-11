WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are letting the public know of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at an eye care centre in Brandon.

The province said in a news release on Friday that a potential exposure may have occurred at the GRMC Vision Centre, located at 20-144 6th Street, in Brandon on Sept. 1. The possible exposure is believed to have happened between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The province said while the risk is low, anyone who visited the centre during this time is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

CTV News has reached out to the centre for comment.

This comes after the province announced multiple new cases in three different health regions across Manitoba.

READ MORE: The new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday

The province has also released more data on the locations of COVID-19 cases in Winnipeg. You can find out more by visiting CTV's Interactive map.