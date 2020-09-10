WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials are warning Manitobans about two separate cases of potential exposure to COVID-19, including an Air Canada flight.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The first incident happened from Sept. 1-3 at Lilac Resort in Ste. Anne.

The second incident happened on an Air Canada flight on Sept. 5.

The flight was AC 295, which departed from Winnipeg and flew to Vancouver.

The affected rows are 19 to 25.

Roussin said the people in the affected rows are being told to self-isolate for 14 days and to monitor for symptoms.

If people were on the flight and not in the affected rows, they are told to self-monitor and self-isolate if symptoms develop.

The announcement comes as the province announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday.