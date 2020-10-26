WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg said a potential exposure to COVID-19 occurred over three days on a Winnipeg Transit route.

The impacted route is route 55, and the potential exposure occurred on October 16, 17, and 18.

On each of the three days, a passenger travelled twice between Queen Elizabeth Way and Main Street, along with Beliveau Road and St. Anne’s Road.

On Oct. 16, the passenger boarded a southbound trip at 8:35 a.m. and arrived at their destination at 8:55 a.m. A northbound trip left at 5:45 p.m. and arrived at 6:05 p.m.

On Oct. 17, the passenger boarded the southbound trip at 10:55 a.m. and arrived at 11:15 a.m. The northbound trip left a stop at 8:15 p.m., arriving at 8:35 p.m.

On Oct. 18, a southbound trip left at 9:55 a.m. and arrived at 10:15 a.m. The northbound trip left at 8:15 p.m. and arrived at 8:35 p.m.

The city said any bus drivers who were on the above routes will be notified after cross-referencing scheduling.

People who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to visit a testing site as soon as possible.