WINNIPEG -- Health officials are warning Manitobans about two separate incidents of potential COVID-19 exposure.

The news was released in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Tuesday.

The first incident happened on the Mahihkan Bus Lines on Oct. 1. The route was travelling north from Winnipeg at 11 a.m. and went through Portage la Prairie, Dauphin, Swan, River, Mafeking, and The Pas. The bus arrived at its final stop at 8:40 p.m.

While travel north of the 53rd parallel in Manitoba is currently restricted, some exemptions are in place, including for Manitobans who live in that region, employees of critical businesses, government officials, and health care providers.

The second potential exposure incident was at a Tim Hortons in Beausejour on Sept. 28, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sept. 29, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The risk to the public is considered low.

Anyone who was at either business at the time of the exposure is told to self-monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, people should self-isolate immediately and seek testing, according to officials.