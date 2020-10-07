WINNIPEG -- The Town of Lac du Bonnet has advised the public about a possible exposure to COVID-19.

A post on the town's Facebook page says the town office has been closed because of a possible exposure.

"We are in the process of waiting on testing results and will notify the public as soon as those results are known," the post read.

The post also noted that the town isn't trying to cause panic, but it is being "cautious and proactive."

Due to the incident, the town said its council meeting that was scheduled for Thursday has been moved to a Zoom meeting for council members.

CTV News will update this story when more information is available.