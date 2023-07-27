Potential tornado touchdown being investigated following Manitoba storms

Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.

According to ECCC, multiple supercell thunderstorms were reported heading east through Manitoba on Wednesday, but two supercells caused the majority of severe weather reported.

“One developed in the Interlake just west of Fisher River Cree Nation ahead of a surface warm front. The second near the Winnipeg north perimeter, which developed along a surface dry line,” a storm summary from ECCC said.

ECCC said they’re investigating the possibility of a tornado touchdown in Fisher Bay/Fisher River, but nothing has been confirmed yet. They added there were many reports of funnel clouds and wind damage in the Beausejour area, which are also being investigated.

Storm damage is seen in Beausejour on July 26, 2023 (Image source: Brendon Van De Keere)

ECCC released an update on hail, noting that Fisher Bay and Fisher River area reported grapefruit-sized hail. East Selkirk and Falcon Lake both reported baseball-sized hail, while tennis ball-sized hail was reported in Lockport. St. Andrews and Selkirk reported hen egg-sized hail. Tyndall reported golf ball-sized hail, while Garson had ping pong ball-sized hail and Rennie reported toonie-sized hail.

The storm also brought reported wind gusts of up to 78 km/h in Grandview, while Elma had gusts of 74 km/h.

Anyone with photos or video that could help ECCC investigate the storm is asked to call 1-800-239-0484 or email storm@ec.gc.ca.

Storm damage in Beausejour on July 26, 2023 (Image source: Brendon Van De Keere)