WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police say officers are responding to a ‘potentially serious incident’ in the Riverview neighbourhood of the city.

Officers are on the scene in the 100 block of Maplewood Avenue, Winnipeg police told CTV News on Monday.

The area has been closed to the public and a school in the area has been placed into hold and secure.

Police did not provide further information about the incident

This is a developing story. More to come.