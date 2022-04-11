Pothole on St. Mary's Road forces lane closure

The southbound lane of St. Mary’s Road, south of Fermor Avenue, is closed on Monday morning due to a pothole.

Images from the scene show pylons and barricades blocking the area around the pothole, which is covered by wood panels.

Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News

Other roads with major potholes include Dakota Street, south of Bishop Grandin, and Warde Avenue between St. Mary’s Road and Dakota Street.

The City of Winnipeg tweeted that crews are repairing potholes with temporary patches until the weather improves.

Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News