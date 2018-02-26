As the deep freeze comes to an end a new season is on the horizon: pothole season.

The City of Winnipeg is gearing up for grooves, craters, and breaks in the road. But just how bad it could be is still up in the air.

“It’s too early to tell. Our crews are out, though, everyday filling potholes,” said infrastructure chair Marty Morantz.

Last year, Morantz said 180,000 potholes were filled.

So far this year, more than 2,200 have been patched up.

“I can say from last year we had over 900 311 requests at this time, and this year it’s just over 100, so there is a bit of a difference,” said Cheryl Anderson, acting manager of streets maintenance for the city.

Potholes form during the freeze and thaw cycle — meaning warm days and cold nights. This typically occurs in the spring when water gets under the pavement then freezes, eventually causing it to crack, resulting in a pothole.

According to University of Manitoba civil engineering professor Ahmed Shalaby, the design of pavement has changed over the years to help fight this.

“We now look at ways of draining these pavements more rapidly so we don’t have water standing on the surface of the pavement or within its layers,” said Shalaby.

He said a lot of the pavement around the city is still made with older materials making it more vulnerable to wear and tear.

For drivers heading out on potentially pothole-filled streets, CAA Manitoba said change lanes if it is safe to do so, but if you can’t, it recommends you just drive into it.

“It’s better to drive into that pothole than to swerve and cause a collision or slam on your breaks and have somebody rear-end you,” said Erika Miller with CAA Manitoba.

Morantz said the city has spent more than $400-million on roads over the last four years, with a record $116-million of that in the 2018 budget.

He said he hopes this spending will make a difference in the long run.

“What we’d like to see is those pothole-filled numbers going down. Not because we’re not filling them, but because we don’t need to,” Morantz said.

If your vehicle gets damaged by a pothole, the city recommends contacting Manitoba Public Insurance, but you can also file a direct claim with the city if you choose.

If you spot a pothole in Winnipeg, you can report it by calling 311.