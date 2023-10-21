Power out at The Forks

It was a dark morning at The Forks, as the electricity was out for the entire area Saturday morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 21, when The Forks posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account warning people of the power outage.

"Power is currently out at The Forks. The Market and all tenants will remain closed until power has been restored. We apologize for any inconvenience," the post said.

Manitoba Hydro crews worked to restore electricity to the area Saturday morning. The outage affected the entire Forks region, including the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and businesses in the 300 block of Main Street.

"Crews restoring a major outage at The Forks," said a post on X from Manitoba Hydro. "Please take caution as area traffic lights are out. The Forks shops and restaurants are without power until early afternoon."

Manitoba Hydro is estimating that power will be restored by 12:30 p.m.