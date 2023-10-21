Power out at The Forks
It was a dark morning at The Forks, as the electricity was out for the entire area Saturday morning.
It happened around 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 21, when The Forks posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account warning people of the power outage.
"Power is currently out at The Forks. The Market and all tenants will remain closed until power has been restored. We apologize for any inconvenience," the post said.
Manitoba Hydro crews worked to restore electricity to the area Saturday morning. The outage affected the entire Forks region, including the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and businesses in the 300 block of Main Street.
"Crews restoring a major outage at The Forks," said a post on X from Manitoba Hydro. "Please take caution as area traffic lights are out. The Forks shops and restaurants are without power until early afternoon."
Manitoba Hydro is estimating that power will be restored by 12:30 p.m.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake of Hamas' bloody rampage two weeks ago.
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
Ukrainian officials say civilians were killed and wounded in Russian overnight attacks
At least two civilians were killed and others wounded across Ukraine as Russian forces continued to shell frontline areas and other parts of the country, local Ukrainian officials reported Saturday.
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
33 MPs call on Trudeau, Canada to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war
More than 30 members of Parliament are calling on Canada to support an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has left thousands dead in two weeks.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Some Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves break into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel says Hamas has freed two American hostages who had been held in Gaza since militants rampaged through southern Israel Oct. 7. The hostage release Friday came even as Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions.
Regina
-
By law, Sask. youth under 16 now need parental consent before changing pronouns at school
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
-
Regina high school teacher receives national award
A Regina high school teacher is receiving national recognition for his innovative teaching methods.
-
Regina Thunder will renew rivalry with Saskatoon Hilltops in PFC Championship
The Saskatoon Hilltops and Regina Thunder will meet in the Canadian Junior Football League’s Prairie Conference championship on Sunday, renewing the all-Saskatchewan rivalry in the final for a third-straight season.
Saskatoon
-
By law, Sask. youth under 16 now need parental consent before changing pronouns at school
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
-
'It’s really fun': Saskatoon boy, grandfather share passion for Halloween
Halloween may be more than a week away, but for one Saskatoon boy and his grandfather, the festivities have already started.
-
Video shows man spreading needles at Saskatoon playground
Saskatoon police have released surveillance video showing a man they say has been intentionally leaving needles in parks and playgrounds.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
-
One person killed in Temiskaming Shores crash
An early morning collision in Temiskaming Shores has claimed the life of one person.
Edmonton
-
Grande Prairie RCMP on scene of semi-truck rollover on Highway 43
Grande Prairie Rural RCMP have cleared the scene of a semi-truck rollover that took place early Saturday morning on Highway 43 and Range Road 41.
-
2 dead in Friday morning 2 vehicle collision on QEII
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on the QEII Friday morning near Red Deer.
-
Police searching for 2 men they say abducted woman, prompting Amber Alert
A blind, non-verbal woman who was abducted Thursday night is safe and unharmed, but police were still searching Friday for two men accused of stealing the vehicle she was in.
Toronto
-
Security guard stabbed at north Etobicoke hotel: police
Toronto police say a security guard at a hotel in north Etobicoke was stabbed Friday night by an individual reportedly trying to get into the property.
-
After 100 days as Toronto's mayor, Olivia Chow is still flying high. Here's what lies ahead
It’s been a busy few months for Mayor Olivia Chow. Now 100 days in (as of this week), she’s managed to get more done than many critics thought she could.
-
Libel claims and legal protections: Here's what happened at Ontario's Queen's Park this week
Ontario politicians spent most of the week putting off the business of government to talk about the Israel-Gaza conflict. Here's what happened this week.
Calgary
-
2 dead in Friday morning 2 vehicle collision on QEII
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on the QEII Friday morning near Red Deer.
-
Stampeders hammer Lions 41-16 to keep control of their destiny
The Calgary Stampeders earned a dominant 41-16 victory over the B.C. Lions Friday night at B.C. Place to hold control of their destiny for the post-season.
-
Poilievre latest to tell Alberta to 'stay in the CPP' as opposition mounts
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre is encouraging Albertans to stay in the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP), as the debate about the province's proposal to exit the retirement savings program continues.
Montreal
-
Montreal will see some heavy rain this weekend
Montreal and surrounding areas are under a rainfall warning this weekend, with 40 to 60 millimetres expected by Sunday evening.
-
Montreal police report 36 hate crimes and incidents since beginning of Israel-Hamas war
While protests held in Montreal since the Israel-Hamas war broke out have been largely peaceful, tensions are still high and have led to 36 hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents, according to Montreal police.
-
Appeal court orders new trial for former senior Montreal politician Zampino
Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges.
Ottawa
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Drivers face lengthy delays as Hwy. 417 bridge replacement disrupts traffic in Ottawa
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
-
Ottawa police step up presence downtown, close roads ahead of planned demonstrations this weekend
Ottawa police say there will be an increased presence and some road closures downtown this weekend because of planned demonstrations, including another march for Palestine and a possible repeat of the "1 Million March for Children."
-
Several pets rescued from one of two Friday fires in Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says several pets were rescued from one of two fires Friday. A fire in Hintonburg did significant damage to a multi-unit home, while a fire in Manotick was quickly extinguished.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area school goes into lockdown after fight
Bedford, N.S., school went into lockdown after a fight on Thursday.
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash near Miramichi, N.B.
Three people died following a two-vehicle collision just north of Miramichi on Thursday.
-
Nova Scotia ATV driver killed in highway collision with vehicle near Simms Settlement
A collision on a highway between a vehicle and an ATV has claimed the life of a Nova Scotia man.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener fire causes $1 million in damage
Three homes were evacuated Friday night due to a fire in Kitchener’s Laurentian Hills neighbourhood.
-
Juan Mendoza sentenced after 2019 double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener
Juan Mendoza, the man found guilty of impaired driving in a fiery 2019 crash that caused the death of his wife and another woman, was sentenced on Friday afternoon.
-
Owner of cat shot seven times by pellet gun speaks out
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Simcoe family found their cat seriously injured from being shot with a pellet gun.
Vancouver
-
BC Children's Hospital shares respiratory illness season 'guidance' for parents
With respiratory illness season underway, BC Children's Hospital is asking parents for patience and discretion when it comes to seeking treatment for sick kids.
-
'This is extortion': Vancouver business owner says he's being attacked by an online troll
Ben Nugent says his business has been the target of an online troll who's posting negative – and fake – Google reviews in order to pressure him for money.
-
'High-profile' U.S. fugitive arrested in Creston, B.C., RCMP say
Mounties in the Kootenays say they arrested a "high-profile" fugitive from the United States in their jurisdiction Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Children's Hospital shares respiratory illness season 'guidance' for parents
With respiratory illness season underway, BC Children's Hospital is asking parents for patience and discretion when it comes to seeking treatment for sick kids.
-
Coroners inquest called into death of 35-year-old man shot by Oceanside RCMP
The B.C. government will hold a coroners inquest into the death of a man who was shot by police near the Vancouver Island community of Qualicum Beach six years ago.
-
Campbell River RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in woman's death
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared the Campbell River RCMP of any wrongdoing after a woman died in a single-vehicle crash this past summer.