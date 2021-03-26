WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro says thousands of customers are dealing with a power outage due to pole fires.

In a tweet Friday morning, Hydro said there are outages in Tuxedo and St. James area and roughly 4,300 customers are affected.

#mboutage About 4,300 customers out of power, no estimated time for restoration yet. The cause appears to be pole fires. https://t.co/dWBj1ZZMw0 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) March 26, 2021

Just before 12 p.m., Hydro tweeted that most of the power should be restored by 4 p.m.

In an email to CTV News, Manitoba Hydro said pole fires are common in the spring and can be caused by snow and rain.

"Dirt and grime build up on insulators and allow electricity to flow through them. The heat causes the pole to start on fire," said Riley McDonald, who works in media relations for Hydro.

He said crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore the power.

Pembina Trails School Division said there are three schools that are impacted by the outage.

In a tweet, the school division said Shaftesbury High School, Laidlaw School and École Tuxedo Park have all been affected.

Despite the power outages, the school division said the students are safe and classes are continuing.

The Assiniboine Park and Zoo said on its Facebook page that it has also been impacted by the outage and the zoo, the Park Café and The Pavilion are temporarily closed.