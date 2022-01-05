Power outage in Winnipeg's West End caused by crash into hydro pole

A power outage in Winnipeg’s West End on Tuesday was caused by a car knocking over a hydro pole in the area.

According to Manitoba Hydro, the vehicle hit the pole on Erin Street at around 4 p.m.

The Crown corporation said approximately 925 customers were without power. However, all but 10 had power restored just after 5 p.m.

Hydro predicts the remaining customers will have power their power back by Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg police said officers were called to help redirect traffic in the area, adding that no one was sent to the hospital as a result of the incident.