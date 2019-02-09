

Keila DePape, CTV News





A downed power line has left about 8,000 people in Southdale in the cold as temperatures dropped to -25 C Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Manitoba Hydro said crews were in the area to restore power as quickly as possible.

The major distribution line came down in a field around Edgemont St., said Hydro spokesperson Shawna Zeilstra, who said they’re not sure what caused it to fall.

They do know customers could be without power for up to six hours because crews need to remove a significant amount of snow to get to the line.

Hydro advises residents to check Twitter for updates and safety tips.