UPDATE: Manitoba Hydro said Thursday afternoon power was restored and the pole has been replaced.

EARLIER: Manitoba Hydro said three hundred customers are without power Thursday morning after a car hit a hydro pole.

The collision happened just after 3:40 a.m. on Marion Street near Dupuy Avenue. Due to road closures, Marion is down to one lane in each direction from Nicolas Avenue to Dupuy.

No one was taken to hospital, and hydro is working to replace the pole.