Power restored following outages in Manitoba

Manitoba Hydro says Thursday evening’s weather caused power outages for thousands of customers.

In a social media post on X, Manitoba Hydro says parts of Winnipeg, south-central Manitoba and Rural areas near Brandon all dealt with power outages.

In Winnipeg, there were approximately 3,400 customers without power in the Charleswood, Westwood, and Tuxedo areas in an outage that stretched to parts of Sage Creek.

In the Westman region, there were roughly 1,000 customers without power in communities west of Brandon including Rivers and Moline. Manitoba Hydro is estimating this area’s power will be restored around 9 p.m.

Manitoba Hydro says they were also seeing outages in the south central region including St. Claude, Oakville, and Treherne.

Power was restored to all customers by 9 p.m.