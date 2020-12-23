Advertisement
Power restored following Transcona power outage
Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 8:47AM CST Last Updated Thursday, December 24, 2020 8:00AM CST
Source: Twitter/Manitoba Hydro
WINNIPEG -- A Wednesday morning power outage in the Transcona area impacted hundreds of customers.
According to Manitoba Hydro, there were about 860 customers without power in the Mission Gardens and St. Boniface Industrial Park areas.
The power was restored to all customers by Wednesday afternoon.
Manitoba Hydro tweeted its staff found multiple problems with the underground cables in the area and worked to reduce the chance of a similar outage in the future.