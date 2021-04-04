WINNIPEG -- More than 500 Winnipeggers who started their Easter Sunday without power can now turn their lights back on.

Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet Sunday morning, around 10:30 a.m., there were outages affecting about 550 customers in the Downtown and Centennial area of Winnipeg.

The Crown corporation said in a tweet that power was restored about 40 minutes later, at 11:10 a.m.

Hydro has not said what caused the outage.

The outage came about an hour after Manitoba Hydro restored power for about 500 people in the Fort Rouge area who were in the dark Sunday morning.

Manitoba Hydro first tweeted about that outage shortly after 9:20 a.m., saying the outage was caused by downed power lines.

Hydro said the power was restored for the majority of the people in the Fort Rouge area around 9:50 a.m.

Anyone who is still without power is asked to report it to Manitoba Hydro online.