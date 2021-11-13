Power restored in the Interlake after snowstorm left thousands in the dark

WINNIPEG -

The lights are back on for residents in the Interlake who had their power knocked out by Manitoba's first wintery wallop of the season.

Manitoba Hydro said all customers in the Interlake region that had been affected by this week's snow storm had their power restored before midnight on Friday.

"Crews in the area are now ice rolling, removing ice from lines to prevent further outages," Bruce Owen, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro, told CTV News on Saturday morning.

"As there is still ice on lines in some areas, the weight of ice is causing some lines to hang low to the ground. We ask customers to stay a safe distance away as these lines are energized."

CTV News previously reported around 10,000 customers in Manitoba's Interlake and Selkirk areas were without power on Thursday afternoon due to storm-related issues. As of Friday evening, that number had dropped down to about 1,200 customers.

Manitoba Hydro said the road conditions in the region were making it difficult for crews to get to the affected areas. Once the crews did get to the snowed-in areas, they found ice on the lines – in some cases two inches thick.

Owen said as of Friday morning there are 39 customers without power. Anyone experiencing a power outage is asked to report it online.