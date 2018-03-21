

UPDATE: Manitoba Hydro said Wednesday afternoon all customers are back in service.

Thanks to everyone in Transcona, St. Boniface, and East Kildonan today for your patience. The pole is fixed now and all customers are restored. Nearly everyone used our online outage reporting form (https://t.co/gbeF0nPIC2), which is great for helping our crews. pic.twitter.com/9ceKoSYgcR — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) March 21, 2018

EARLIERL A power outage that affected thousands of customers in Transcona and St. Boniface is mostly restored.

According to Manitoba Hydro around 600 customers are still out of power.

The outage was caused by a pole fire.

Hydro added that the outages could affect traffic lights, so any dead lights need to be treated like a four-way stop