UPDATE: Manitoba Hydro said Wednesday afternoon all customers are back in service.

EARLIERL A power outage that affected thousands of customers in Transcona and St. Boniface is mostly restored.

According to Manitoba Hydro around 600 customers are still out of power.

The outage was caused by a pole fire.

Hydro added that the outages could affect traffic lights, so any dead lights need to be treated like a four-way stop