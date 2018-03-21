Featured
Power restored in Transcona and St. Boniface
Manitoba Hydro said that the outage was caused by a pole fire. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 6:19AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 21, 2018 1:49PM CST
UPDATE: Manitoba Hydro said Wednesday afternoon all customers are back in service.
Thanks to everyone in Transcona, St. Boniface, and East Kildonan today for your patience. The pole is fixed now and all customers are restored. Nearly everyone used our online outage reporting form (https://t.co/gbeF0nPIC2), which is great for helping our crews. pic.twitter.com/9ceKoSYgcR— Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) March 21, 2018
EARLIERL A power outage that affected thousands of customers in Transcona and St. Boniface is mostly restored.
According to Manitoba Hydro around 600 customers are still out of power.
The outage was caused by a pole fire.
Hydro added that the outages could affect traffic lights, so any dead lights need to be treated like a four-way stop
#mboutage Transcona/St. Boniface – approximately 600 customers still out of power in the area. Crews are working on restoring; we will update as we learn more.— Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) March 21, 2018