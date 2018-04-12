A natural gas leak forced a number of evacuations in the Polo Park area and shut down streets.

As of Friday morning Manitoba Hydro crews remain on scene to close the leak.

Manitoba Hydro said that as of 6:30 a.m. Friday power has been restored to every customer.

Empress Street is closed between Maroons Road and Ellice Avenue, and St.Matthews Avenue is closed between Milt Stegall Drive and Strathcona Street, according to the City of Winnipeg.

All the businesses in the vicinity were evacuated, including Toys"R"Us, the Canad Inns hotel and Home Depot, as well as CF Polo Park mall. The evacuation remains in effect as of 7 a.m. Friday morning.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: EMPRESS is closed from ELLICE south to MAROONS ROAD, and ST. MATHEWS is closed from MILT STEGALL DR. east to STRATHCONA. Due to a gas leak.#WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic pic.twitter.com/qloorF2ETh — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) April 13, 2018

Manitoba Hydro has also cut power to the area, but it has been restored.

#mboutage Empress/St.Matthews update: all customers are now restored.

— Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 13, 2018

The smell of gas is potent in the area around the scene.

Crews continue to investigate the cause of the suspected leak.

ToysRus appears to have been evacuated. Smell of gas very strong at Milt Stegall Dr and St Matthews. — Jeff Keele (@jeffkeelectv) April 12, 2018

The city asked all drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area and expect travel delays.

Transit routes were also re-routed in the area, and transit users were asked to check information on the Winnipeg Transit website.

With files from CTV Winnipeg