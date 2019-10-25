WINNIPEG -- A full two weeks after a slow-moving, unprecedented early winter storm hit southern and central Manitoba, power is back on for all communities who lost it.

Manitoba Hydro said not all of its work to repair damaged lines is done, however.

For now, Little Saskatchewan First Nation, Last St. Martin First Nation and Dauphin River are being powered by large diesel generators.

The Crown utility said it and partners have replaced more than 4,000 damaged wood poles over 11 days and repaired 950 kilometres of power lines, after receiving 266,000 outage reports between Oct. 10 and Oct. 17.

In a news release from Manitoba Hydro, Premier Brian Pallister expressed gratitude to the hydro workers, as well as private contractors and others who worked on the massive cleanup.

Out-of-town crews from SaskPower, Hydro One and Minnesota Power began to leave Manitoba Wednesday.

The president and CEO of Manitoba Hydro said there is more work to be done -- including the cleanup of broken poles and other damaged equipment that crews left in place to speed up the repair timeline.

“A lot of this damaged equipment is along roads and ditches and may be near private

property,” Jay Grewal said, asking people to keep an eye open as the materials could pose a risk to people travelling off-road in ATVs, dirt bikes or snowmobiles, as well as cross country skiers and hikers.

People are asked to leave the materials in place, so no one mistakes more recently damaged hydro equipment for what was left behind.

“Manitobans should call 911 if the damage looks recent and is an immediate public safety risk,” Manitoba Hydro said.

Livestock producers and others who care for animals are also told to keep animals away.

Subhead: What it takes to repair 950 km of power lines

Manitoba Hydro shared stats on the supplies needed for the 1,000 workers who were tasked with restoring power: