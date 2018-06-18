

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Hydro said Monday that power has been restored to Little Grand Rapids First Nation and Pauingassi First Nation.

The communities in eastern Manitoba were evacuated in May due to a massive, 25,000 hectare fire burning between them.

The fire also knocked out power to both First Nations by damaging a sub-transmission line, creating a hazardous situation in homes and delaying the return of community members.

On Monday, Manitoba Hydro said power was restored around 3 p.m., four days before its estimate of when power would be back on from earlier in the month.

Over the weekend, the Canadian Red Cross said it is sending 800 fridges to the communities, where crews have been busy cleaning up. On Sunday, a spokesperson said once power was restored, water plants would have to be put back in operation and water quality tested before people can return.

“It’s going to be some time yet,” said Shawn Feely, vice president of the Canadian Red Cross in Manitoba.